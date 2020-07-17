Swansea City: Steve Cooper hopeful over futures of Kyle Naughton and Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman has consistently impressed under Steve Cooper having joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Newcastle

Steve Cooper is optimistic that Freddie Woodman and Kyle Naughton will be Swansea City players next season.

On-loan goalkeeper Woodman is due to return to parent-club Newcastle while defender Naughton's contract is up this summer, but Cooper hopes two of his star performers will be back next term.

"I'd love nothing more than for Freddie to be with us next season," said the Swansea head coach.

"I hope (Naughton) hasn't played his last game for the club."

Woodman, 23, had not missed a minute of Swansea's league campaign until he injured a hip against Leeds last Sunday, while Naughton, 31, has been a regular but will serve a three-match ban after his red card at Nottingham Forest in midweek.

There is an outside chance that Woodman could feature again this season if Swansea make the Championship play-offs, while Naughton would be free to return in the semi-final second leg should Cooper's team get that far.

Whether Swansea make the top six or not, Cooper is positive about the chances of Woodman and Naughton wearing the club's colours again.

Ex-England Under-21 stopper Woodman has stated that he would like to stick around having flourished since joining Swansea in August 2019.

Kyle Naughton has scored three goals for Swansea this season

"I think Freddie will be holidaying in Swansea for the next 30 or 40 years - he loves it down here," Cooper said with a smile.

"I know he's not our own but it certainly feels like it at times because of how connected he has become to the club.

"If that can happen, which is very possible, then I think we'll all continue to benefit.

"I think (Newcastle manager) Steve Bruce has said it's a good thing for him to go back out on loan. Freddie is keen to stay. Let's just see if we can put the jigsaw together and see him again."

Naughton has made 182 appearances since joining Swansea from Tottenham in 2015, with 34 of those coming this season despite the fact that he has spent much of the campaign battling Wales international Connor Roberts for the right-back spot.

"He's been excellent for us," Cooper said.

"It would be great to see him again next year. The club are clear about my thoughts on Kyle.

"Connor Roberts has been excellent since lockdown and all season they've battled it out. They both have a lot of respect for each other and they appreciate each other's talents.

"Seeing them both next year would be a real positive for the club."

Swansea, who are three points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City in eighth, host Bristol City on Saturday before finishing the Championship season with a trip to Reading.

"There are a variety of things that could happen that can go for and against you," Cooper said.

"With that in mind, I think it's very important to concentrate on our two games and get six points."