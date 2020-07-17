Jack Mesure: Bristol Rovers name Chelsea academy coach as assistant manager

Bristol Rovers finished 14th in League One last term

League One club Bristol Rovers have appointed Chelsea academy coach Jack Mesure as their new assistant manager.

Mesure will be number two to Rovers boss Ben Garner, who he worked with in a previous role in Crystal Palace's youth setup.

Garner told Rovers' website: "Jack is an outstanding coach.

"He is someone I have known for a long time and worked very closely with previously. We share very similar beliefs and ideas about the game."

Garner continued: "Jack also has the personal values and characteristics that will enhance the strong staff structure that we already have in place.

"He is passionate about what we are trying to build here at Rovers and his work ethic, dedication, and expertise will help us on that journey.

Mesure added: "I'm so excited to get started at this great club. The manager has told me so many positive things about Rovers, the plans moving forward, the people at the club and the fans."