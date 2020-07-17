Champions League: Linfield to meet champions of San Marino in preliminary round semi-final

Linfield enjoyed an impressive run in Europe last season

Irish Premiership champions Linfield will meet the champions of San Marino in their Champions League preliminary round semi-final on 8 August.

The country of each participant was used for the draw with the final list of participating clubs to be confirmed on 3 August.

However Linfield can expect to face Tre Fiori, who were declared champions of the 2019-20 Sammarinese league after it was, like the Irish Premiership, cut short due to Covid-19.

Upon conclusion of the league San Marino's football authorities confirmed that Tre Fiori were the side nominated to play in next season's Champions League.

The winners of the semi-final will meet either the champions of Kosovo or Andorra three days later for a place in the first qualifying round.

All of the preliminary round matches will be held at neutral venues.

Linfield were crowned 2019-20 champions having held a four-point lead at the top of the table when play was suspended in March.

After last season's impressive run saw the Blues reach the final round of Europa League qualifying, they will be hopeful of another strong European showing.

Linfield have played Sammarinese opposition once before, beating La Florita over two legs in 2017-18 Champions League qualifying.