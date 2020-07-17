Martha Harris: Manchester United full-back signs new deal until 2021

Martha Harris has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United

Manchester United full-back Martha Harris has signed a new one-year contract with the Women's Super League club, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 25-year-old has been with the team since they reformed in 2018.

“I’m so happy to be signing a new deal with the club," Harris told the club website.

"I’ve loved every minute of the journey here so far and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Red Devils manager Casey Stoney added: “Martha is a fantastic player who has been an important figure in our back line over the last couple of years.

"I’m pleased she has committed to the club and I’m looking forward to developing her further throughout the next season.”