Deanna Cooper: Reading Women sign former Chelsea centre-back

Deanna Cooper with Chelsea fans
All three of Deanna Cooper's Chelsea goals came in the Continental Tyres League Cup

Reading have signed centre-back Deanna Cooper after her deal at Women's Super League champions Chelsea expired.

The 27-year-old made 29 appearances in three years at Chelsea, helping them win the Women's Super League Spring Series in 2017.

Cooper missed most of the 2017-18 campaign with a knee injury but scored against Reading in December.

"Deanna is a player I've have always liked watching and now want to see more of," said Reading boss Kelly Chambers.

Reading have also given a new contract to captain - and Wales winger - Tash Harding, as well as defenders Kiera Skeels, 16, and Lily Woodham, 19.

WSL sides are set to start their new campaign on the weekend of 5-6 September, having been out of action since before March's lockdown in the United Kingdom.

