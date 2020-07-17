Andre Schurrle: Former Chelsea forward and World Cup winner retires at 29

Schurrle (lifting trophy) won the 2014 World Cup with Germany

World Cup winner Andre Schurrle says he doesn't "need the applause any more" after announcing his retirement at 29.

The Germany forward had a year left on his deal with Borussia Dortmund but the two parties agreed to cancel it.

Schurrle, who helped his country win the 2014 World Cup, had a spell at Chelsea and was on loan at Fulham.

"The decision matured in me for a long time," he told German newspaper Der Speigel. "The depths became deeper and the highlights less and less."

Schurrle played for Chelsea from 2013-15 and won a Premier League winners medal in 2015 despite leaving the club for Wolfsburg part-way through the season.

"I want to let you know that I'm stepping away from playing professional football," added on social media.

"On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years.

"The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for. Now I'm ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me."