Leicester City: Maddison, Chilwell and Fuchs out for season

James Maddison was among those watching Leicester's win over Sheffield United from the stands

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and defenders Ben Chilwell and Christian Fuchs will miss the rest of the season because of injury, as they bid to secure a Champions League place.

The Foxes final two games of the season are at Tottenham on Sunday and at home to Manchester United.

They sit fourth, ahead of fifth-placed Man Utd on goal difference.

Maddison (hip), Chilwell (thigh) and Fuchs (groin) all missed Thursday's win over Sheffield United.

Their win against the Blades guaranteed Leicester at least a place in the Europa League next season, but two more wins would secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification

"James and Ben won't play for the rest of the season, and Marc is doubtful for the weekend but may be available for Manchester United," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"Christian won't be involved now for the rest of the season. He could be actually 12-14 weeks out. It was in and around his groin."

Leicester already have Ricardo Pereira out of the side with injury while central defender Caglar Soyuncu is suspended for the final games.