Wycombe Wanderers: Adebayo Akinfenwa & Matt Bloomfield in group signing new deals

Captain Matt Bloomfield and manager Gareth Ainsworth celebrated Wycombe's promotion to the Championship - six years after they escaped relegation from League Two with the Chairboys

Veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa and club captain Matt Bloomfield are among five players to have signed new deals with Wycombe Wanderers following their promotion to the Championship.

Joe Jacobson, 33, fellow defender Anthony Stewart, 27, and Bloomfield, 36, have signed "multi-year" contracts.

Akinfenwa, 38, has agreed terms for the 2020-21 season.

Midfielder Alex Pattison, 22, has triggered a clause in his contract to extend his stay by another year.

Midfielder Bloomfield's contract also includes coaching responsibilities.

The Chairboys won promotion to the second tier via the League One play-offs by beating Oxford United at Wembley on Monday.

Left-back Jacobson was their match-winner, scoring a late penalty in their 2-1 victory.