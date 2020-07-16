Ousseynou Cisse: Leyton Orient sign loanee midfielder after Gillingham release

Ousseynou Cisse played in Spain, Belgium and France before coming to England to join MK Dons in 2017

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Ousseynou Cisse on a two-year deal after his release by League One side Gillingham.

The 29-year-old joined Steve Evans' Gills in the summer of 2019 but made just five appearances.

He moved to Orient on loan in January and played 10 times before football was suspended in March because of Covid-19.

"When I had the opportunity to come back I said yes straight away," the French-born Malian said.