Championship: West Brom's Slaven Bilic says 'nothing wrong' with nerves in season climax

Slaven Bilic approaching the end of his first season in charge of West Bromwich Albion

Sky Bet Championship Dates for next round of fixtures: 17-19 July

The Championship season has lasted more than 11 months, there have been four weeks of matches behind closed doors and the raw nerves are now fully exposed at both ends of the table.

Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion launch the penultimate round of fixtures on Friday (17:30 BST), with promotion places and survival at stake.

By Sunday, a fair few of the Championship's main issues could be sorted.

Both Leeds and West Brom could be promoted, and all three of the teams starting the penultimate round of games in the relegation zone - Barnsley, Luton Town and Hull City - could mathematically be down.

Albion head coach Slaven Bilic wants his side to do what they have been doing all season; worry about their own result, not those of their rivals.

The gap between the Baggies and third-placed Brentford may be down to just one point now, thanks to the Bees stretching their run of wins to eight on Wednesday, but Bilic is doing his best to stay cool.

"I keep trying to tell the players there's nothing wrong with being nervous at this stage," the Croatian told BBC Radio WM.

"It's not a flaw. It is normal to feel pressure. We see this year in, year out in any sport."

What can happen at the top?

Leeds to go up? Thursday's 1-0 win over Barnsley left Marcelo Bielsa's side on the brink of promotion. Anything less than an Albion win at Huddersfield or a Brentford victory at Stoke on Saturday will end Leeds' 16-year absence from England's top flight. Otherwise, a point at Derby on Sunday will be enough for a top-two finish.

West Brom to go up too? That can only happen this weekend if the Baggies win at the John Smith's Stadium and Brentford lose at Stoke.

Brentford have a far superior goal difference to West Brom, so if Albion win and Brentford avoid defeat, the automatic promotion race will go to the season's final round of games on Wednesday. The Baggies host QPR, while the Bees are at home to Barnsley.

If Albion either draw or lose then it is out of their hands, and Brentford will go up if they win their final two matches.

'Keep calm' and carry on

Brentford trailed Albion by 10 points prior to the suspension of the season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Frank's in-form side have closed that gap to just one point, helped by a 1-0 win over the Baggies on 25 June and also draws for Bilic's team against Birmingham, Blackburn and Fulham since the restart.

Brentford have taken a maximum 21 points from their seven games since the Championship season resumed

But Bilic insisted: "It's still a good position to be in. We're fully motivated, with hunger, the right mentality and intensity. The key is to be very calm. We have to share that pressure.

"But 100%, you are concentrating on your own results. It has always been in our own hands. It has been that way since September. From round seven, you're checking on other results.

"This is a massive game. I feel good that we have positive nerves around us. We have worked the whole year to be in this position.

"The whole year, we have relied only on us. And we have to do it now."

What can happen at the bottom?

Huddersfield have a reason of their own for making life tough for the Baggies on Friday, as victory would all but stave off a second successive relegation for the Terriers.

It would put them out of reach of bottom club Barnsley and six points clear - plus a much better goal difference - of Hull and Luton, who meet at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

How Hull respond to Tuesday's 8-0 defeat at Wigan may define the whole weekend.

Another intriguing fixture on Saturday is the matching of Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough at home to Cardiff City, with whom he started this long Championship campaign.

If Boro win, they will be safe. A draw should be enough because of their superior goal difference over Hull and Luton.

A Cardiff victory, meanwhile, would confirm a play-off place if both of their closest challengers, Millwall and Swansea, fail to win.

No pressure? No nerves? Don't believe a word of it.