Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint make double signing in Colm Carney and Luke Gallagher

Gallagher is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

Warrenpoint Town have made a double signing by adding Colm Carney and Luke Gallagher to their squad.

Carney, a 26-year-old striker previously with French club Elancourt OSC, arrives from North East League Premier Division champions Trim Celtic.

Gallagher, 25, is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international who has had spells at Burnley and Drogheda United.

"Luke is without doubt a quality addition," said Town boss Barry Gray.

"His playing experience speaks for itself and we are delighted to have him onboard. He is another player we believe can help take us to the next level.

"Colm is an exciting, experienced and mature young man that is extremely keen to play top level football.

"He will add great depth to our attacking options and I look forward to working closely with him over the course of the season ahead."

Meanwhile, William Faulkner is set to leave Carrick Rangers after one season with the Premiership club.