WSL Awards: Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Beth England head list of winners

Champions Chelsea have picked up the top two honours at the FA Women’s Super League awards.

Emma Hayes was named manager of the season, while striker Beth England won player of the season.

England hit 14 goals in 15 appearances, while Hayes oversaw an undefeated campaign as the Blues won the league.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema won the Golden Boot for her 16 league goals and Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck the Golden Glove.

She kept 10 clean sheets for City, who finished second on a points-per-game formula when the Women's Super League season was brought to an early conclusion by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea also won the League Cup, with England scoring a last-minute winner.

Hayes said of her award: "This trophy is about the whole group, so a big thank you to the players for stepping up another level and thanks once again to our fans for being the best in the world."

England added: "It is greatly appreciated and means a lot to me. I would like to dedicate the award to my team-mates. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to have the season I have had."