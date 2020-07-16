Marcel Hilssner: Coventry City sign German winger from FC Paderborn

Marcel Hilssner was loaned out to Hallescher FC in January

Promoted Coventry City have made their fourth summer signing by bringing in winger Marcel Hilssner from German club FC Paderborn for an undisclosed fee.

Like the League One champions' three other signings, Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer and Julien Dacosta, the 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal.

"Marcel adds another exciting option to our squad," said boss Mark Robins.

"He is a strong and creative attacking player who can play on either wing or in the centre."

Former Germany Under-19 international Hilssner began his career with Werder Bremen before moves to Dynamo Dresden, Hansa Rostock and Paderborn in 2019 - and a loan switch to Hallescher FC in January.

The deal is subject to Football Association, English Football League and international clearance.

City's promotion to the Championship, after the final table was settled on a points-per-game basis following the coronavirus pandemic, took the club back to English football's second tier for the first time since 2012.

The new EFL season is expected to start in mid-September.