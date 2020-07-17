Friday's Scottish gossip: Leigh Griffiths, Ryan Kent, Ryan Hedges, St Johnstone, Celtic, Rangers

Following Celtic's 1-1 draw with Nice in Lyon, manager Neil Lennon criticises Leigh Griffiths for being not fit enough to join the squad on the French tour. "He's come back out of condition and overweight. Any physical work we asked him to do he was coming out of, saying he was injured," said Lennon. (Daily Mail)

And Neil Lennon says the striker needs to "stop all the social media nonsense with all these slogans he puts out there". (Daily Record)

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam is backing family friend Micky Mellon to sign "three or four players" from the English leagues as the new Dundee United manager makes use of his knowledge of the game there. (Courier)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been "really impressed" with 18-year-old striker John Robertson and his eye for goal. Robertson was given a place in Saints' starting line-up against Hibs on Wednesday. (Courier)

Former Hearts chairman Leslie Deans accuses the Scottish Football Association of behaviour akin to "contempt of court" for issuing Hearts and Partick Thistle with a notice of complaint for taking legal action to overturn their relegations. (Scotsman)

Rangers winger Ryan Kent must wait to see if he is allowed to play against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership opener on 1 August after being sent off for slapping an opponent in the 2-0 friendly win against Lyon. (Sun)

The delay to Euro 2020 might benefit Aberdeen's Welsh winger Ryan Hedges, who hopes to regain his form and a place in the national squad after falling out of the picture for the Dons. (Sun)