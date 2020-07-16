Scotland: Andrew Robertson says he and Kieran Tierney 'sick' of comparisons

Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson last played together for Scotland in October 2018

Captain Andrew Robertson says he and international team-mate Kieran Tierney are "sick to death" of being compared by "everyone in Scotland".

The Premier League pair are competing for the left-back spot in Steve Clarke's side, who face Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off in October.

Arsenal's Tierney, now back to full fitness, has yet to feature during Clarke's 14-month tenure due to injury.

"I've spoken to KT about it before," said Liverpool full-back Robertson.

"Me and him are probably sick to death of everyone comparing us. One good performance from each of us and it's one of us is better than the other. It's just two players playing at a good level.

"It gets a bit tough when everyone in Scotland starts comparing you. Steve Clarke will have his own ideas and whatever he does it's for the best of the team. Whether that's playing one of us or two of us, we both have to deal with that."

Tierney - a £25m signing from Celtic last summer - has recovered from injury problems to command a regular place in Arsenal's team since English football resumed.

The 23-year-old came up against Robertson in Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Wednesday night.

"KT is a fantastic player, I watch him a lot and he's excellent at what he does," Robertson, 26, told The Lockdown Tactics podcast.

"He's had a troubled time with injuries but now he's back, he looks special."

Robertson is a key performer in the Liverpool side who last month ended the club's 30-year wait for the Premier League title.

But he feels more pressure playing for Scotland and accepts he has struggled to replicate his club form at times on the international stage.

"Playing for Liverpool there's a lot of pressure on your shoulders as it is, but wearing the armband for your country is probably bigger," he added.

"Some of my performances in a Scotland shirt the last couple of years haven't been good enough.

"I spoke to Darren Fletcher about it. At times when you play for Manchester United or Liverpool, even though you're a left-back they maybe expect you to win the game from that position. It's not possible."