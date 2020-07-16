AFC Fylde: National League club accept relegation to North division

AFC Fylde spent three seasons in the top flight of non-league football after winning promotion in 2017

AFC Fylde say they will not contest their relegation from the National League after the Football Association Council ratified the end of the season.

A majority of clubs in the league's three divisions voted on 17 June to end the season on a points-per-game basis.

It left Fylde 23rd in the table and relegated to the National League North.

"AFC Fylde now looks forward to building both on and off the field ahead of a new campaign," a club statement said.

"Whilst the club remains disappointed on a number of areas, such as miscommunication provided by the National League at already uncertain times, we wholeheartedly accept as a club that overall it has been a disappointing campaign at Mill Farm and we wish to move forward now and plan ahead for a successful 2020-2021 league season."

The club's statement comes two days after Ebbsfleet, who were also in the drop zone, said they would not proceed with a legal challenge against their relegation.

Fylde, who had games in hand on Ebbsfleet and Maidenhead, the two teams immediately above them when the season was halted by coronavirus, said they had considered joining that challenge, but ultimately decided against it.

"The reason we are not pursuing any legal action is because it would adversely affect the continuation of the game we love," the statement continued.

"Teams are looking to be promoted, so with that comes relegation and we reluctantly accept our fate on this."

Promotion play-offs in the National League, and the North and South divisions, take place from 17-27 July, with the finals to follow early next month.