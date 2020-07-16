Zak Mills: Port Vale sign former Oldham Athletic defender after his release by Latics

Zak Mills played 29 games in the 2019-20 season after joining Oldham last summer

Port Vale have signed former Oldham Athletic full-back Zak Mills on a contract for the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old began his career in non-league before spells at Grimsby, Morecambe and then Oldham.

"He knows this level, and it gives us good competition for James Gibbons who will need that," assistant manager Dave Kevan told Vale's website.

"He's a good footballer and he likes to join in going forward, we're looking forward to working with him."

