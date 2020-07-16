Yasser Larouci: Liverpool left-back set to leave Premier League champions

Yasser Larouci's only start for Liverpool came in the FA Cup at Shrewsbury in January

Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci is set to leave the club this summer, with Leeds United and Brentford among the clubs interested in signing him.

The 19-year-old has one year remaining on his Reds contract and is keen to get more first-team football.

He has made two first-team appearances for the Premier League champions - both in this season's FA Cup.

Talks have taken place with Leeds and Brentford, who are both chasing promotion to the top flight.

Larouci, who was born in Algeria, joined Liverpool from French club Le Havre in 2017 as a winger, before switching to left-back.

He went on the team's tour of the United States last summer and made his first-team as a substitute for James Milner in the FA Cup third-round victory over Everton in January.

He started the fourth-round match at Shrewsbury, which ended in a 2-2 draw, later that month but has not played for the Reds since.