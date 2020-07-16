Forest Green: Sheffield United’s teenage striker Jake Young signs on two-year deal

New Lawn Stadium
Forest Green finished 10th in League Two in 2019-20 in the amended points-per-game table

Forest Green Rovers have made their sixth summer signing by recruiting teenage striker from Premier League club Sheffield United.

Young, 18, has signed a two-year deal with the League Two club.

His arrival follows goalkeeper Luke McGee, midfielder Dan Sweeney, winger Nicky Cadden, and defenders Kane Wilson and Jack Evans.

"He's a good prospect with some tools we look forward to developing," said director of football Richard Hughes.

"Technically, he is proficient and has a real ability to score different types of goals."

Huddersfield-born Young moved to Bramall Lane from non-league Guiseley in 2019 after being spotted by Blades boss Chris Wilder in a behind-closed-doors game.

"I spent 18 months at Sheffield United," he said. "It was a good moment, but I'm now ready for a new challenge. Forest Green are on the rise and a great club to join, moving in the right direction."

