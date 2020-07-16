Spain minister doubts return of fans in La Liga in September

La Liga returned to action behind closed doors on 11 June and Real Madrid are top of the division

Spain's health minister says he does not think fans will be able to return to football matches in the country when the new season starts in September.

The government's department for sport and La Liga had hoped for fans to return at a reduced capacity.

But the threat of a rise in coronavirus infections is set to prevent the move.

"To be honest, I don't see it, given the reality we are in," health minister Santiago Illa told radio station Cadena Ser.

"We have seen some clusters of infections and, although we have fortunately been able to control them, I still don't see [fans returning]."

La Liga resumed this season behind closed doors on 11 June, and plans to start the 2020-21 campaign on 12 September.

"We're going to take our time and provide information so the sports department can make the decision when necessary," added Illa.

"We have to step carefully with the virus, and concentrating large numbers of people at this time is not advisable at all."