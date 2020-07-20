Premier League predictions: Lawro v Future Islands frontman and Everton fan Samuel T Herring

Manchester United are out of the FA Cup but they can take a huge step towards qualifying for next season's Champions League on Wednesday when they host West Ham.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the changes he did on Sunday with their final two league games in mind.

"He wanted to win the FA Cup but getting back in the Champions League is bigger for United. it makes a massive difference, and it is in their hands now.

"Win or draw this game and they just have to avoid defeat at Leicester on Sunday. For me, it is Chelsea and United who make it into the top four, with the Foxes missing out."

Lawro's guest this week is Samuel T Herring, frontman of Baltimore-based synth-pop band Future Islands, whose new track For Sure is out now.

Herring is well known for his extravagant dance moves on stage and, during his time at Stoke, Peter Crouch once tweeted that watching him had inspired the follow-up to his famous 'Robot' celebration - sadly it never happened

Herring is an Everton fan, and although the way he chose them to be his team was unusual, his affinity with the Toffees was quickly cemented.

"I started watching the Premier League in 2013 when it was shown a lot at the recording studio we were using in New York," he explained. "I'd always watched football when I was a kid, but I didn't have a favourite English team.

"I got home after recording had finished, and kept watching, but I needed a team to root for. I didn't just want to go for a 'money' team - one of the best sides, who are always going to win - so I looked at the table and picked the teams who were ninth, 10th and 11th, and decided it was going to be one of them.

"Those teams were Aston Villa, West Brom and Everton. I watched them all play a game in turn before picking one, and the last team I saw were Everton. They played in the same colour blue I wore as a kid for my baseball team when we won the state championship and I just knew straight away they were my team.

"When I watched them, the feeling grew and grew. I like a team without an ego who, when they win, it really feels like something - and it still does. I didn't realise until I saw Everton play that I was always an Everton fan, i just didn't know it.

"The season I started following them, 2013-14, we had a great run under Roberto Martinez and finished fifth. Since Martinez left in 2016, everything seems to have changed every year since.

"We have had four different managers and a lot of players have come and gone. I don't know how it is happened, but it felt like Ronald Koeman bought about 10 central midfielders when he was in charge [2016-17] yet now we have, like, one. Where have they all gone?

"So it has been a real up and down few years but they are still my team and I have got a lot of affection for our players, past and present.

"I guess I was the same as a kid - I grew up watching college basketball which is huge where I am from in North Carolina. I would see my favourite players go to the NBA and try to follow their career, and I do the same with Everton players now.

"I still look at Romelu Lukaku's stats every day and want to see he is doing well for Inter Milan, even if I didn't do it for a couple of years when he was with Manchester United. He still exists in that tract of players who have achieved so much but do not get the respect they deserve."

Crouch is not the only footballer to be a fan of Herring's music - Toffees stalwart Leighton Baines came to see Future Islands play a gig in Manchester in 2014. Herring said: "When I found out he'd been to the show I sent a tweet out into the ether saying 'Hi Leighton, I am a fan - say hi next time!'. He'd come to see us with [Everton's head of medicine] Danny Donachie, who got in touch and we've been friends ever since. I've got them tickets for shows and he has sent me signed jerseys each season."

Premier League predictions - week 37 Result Lawro Samuel MONDAY Brighton v Newcastle x-x 1-1 1-2 Sheff Utd v Everton x-x 2-0 1-1 Wolves v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 2-1 TUESDAY Watford v Man City x-x 0-2 2-2 Aston Villa v Arsenal x-x 1-1 1-3 WEDNESDAY Man Utd v West Ham x-x 2-0 3-1 Liverpool v Chelsea x-x 2-0 2-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

MONDAY

Brighton v Newcastle (18:00 BST)

Newcastle have lost three games in a row but you can understand why their levels have dipped because they were already safe.

Brighton still aren't mathematically certain of staying up, but their goal difference is so much better than Aston Villa's (by 11 goals), they are as good as safe already.

A draw would make absolutely sure the Seagulls will survive, and I think they will get it here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Samuel's prediction: I started doing some research into these games and I realised the more work I do, the further away from the actual scoreline I am going to get. 1-2

Sheff Utd v Everton (18:00 BST)

Everton have been ordinary of late, while Sheffield United are on a roll at home - they have won their past three games at Bramall Lane.

I am at this game for Radio 5 Live and I am expecting another Blades victory. They made a slow start when the Premier League resumed last month, but now they are back at the same levels as they were earlier in the season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Samuel's prediction: Sheffield United are very good at home and so tough defensively. Originally I had them to win 1-0 but it hurt me to go with an Everton loss so I am going for a draw. 1-1

Samuel on what it is like supporting Everton from afar, and his hopes for success: "I have a load of friends in England who see Everton differently to the way I do. They see them as champions, or remember them that way, and kind of dislike them a bit because they won so much once. I am like 'well, I haven't seen it yet!' I see them as a hardworking underdog, and I love that about my team.

"I think there is a lot of hope that we can win something under Carlo Ancelotti, I still feel like it is a coup that we got him - he is an awesome manager and just as a person he seems like a brilliant, nice guy. Your team reflects your manager, so I am looking forward to what happens next. There is a lot of hope but that is the beauty of sports in general, sometimes you are rooting for next season to come around as quickly as possible."

Wolves v Crystal Palace (20:15 BST)

Crystal Palace are trying to avoid a seventh successive defeat, but this is not a fixture you want when you are on a run like that.

Wolves have missed out on the Champions League but this has still been a great season for them, and they are so reliable in terms of their performance levels.

Palace are still pretty solid, despite their poor form, but they are badly short of goals. They have failed to score in five of those six defeats, and it is hard to make a case for much changing on Monday night.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Samuel's prediction: I love Roy Hodgson, but Wolves are going to be fighting a bit harder and Raul Jimenez is always going to score. 2-1

TUESDAY

Watford v Man City (18:00 BST)

For Watford to sack Nigel Pearson now is very strange even with the track record that the club's owners - the Pozzo family - have got with hiring and firing managers.

I still think the Hornets will stay up, though, and that is down to Pearson. I am sure he will get another job soon, and rightly so.

Watford were bottom, seven points adrift of safety after 16 games, when he took charge for the first time on 14 December, but he picked up 1.25 points per game and they would be 12th if the league had started then.

The Hornets did capitulate a bit in the first half against West Ham but they had won both their previous games and, given the schedule that everyone is facing at the moment, it is understandable when people's levels dip.

It has happened to every team at some stage since the restart, including Manchester City, who were well below their best against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Aubameyang double sends Arsenal to FA Cup Final

City did not play well against Bournemouth last week either, and it is very unlike them to play so poorly twice in a row.

I am not sure what you can blame it on either, but Pep Guardiola has got to put it right before they face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League tie on 7 August.

I'd expect Watford to be better than they were against the Hammers, but even then will they be good enough to beat City? I'm going to say no.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Samuel's prediction: 2-2

Aston Villa v Arsenal (20:15 BST)

I just don't see Villa getting the points they need to climb out of trouble, even if Watford lose earlier in the evening and keep their escape route open.

Villa really need to try to win this game regardless of how Watford fare against City, and I don't think that will help them.

Dean Smith's side will have to play a little bit open, which is especially dangerous when you are a team that regularly concede goals anyway.

Arsenal were well organised and disciplined at the back against Liverpool and City, and also managed to create some chances for their talented front players. If they can do that and get enough service to them, they win them games.

I think Villa will make a fight of this one, because they know how important it is to their season, but I still don't see them taking three points.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Samuel's prediction: I'm kind of fighting with my answer here but I am going to go with Arsenal, because they have some amazing attacking players and they have just clicked recently. I know Villa are fighting right now but Everton's equaliser against them last week hurt them a lot. 1-3

WEDNESDAY

Man Utd v West Ham (18:00 BST)

Manchester United are at home, against a West Ham side who know they are not getting relegated because of their goal difference.

I just think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be completely focused on victory because we know what is at stake.

I know they didn't play well at Wembley on Sunday but he left one or two out for that game, and he will pick his strongest line-up here.

Media playback is not supported on this device De Gea mistakes send Chelsea to FA Cup final

I don't think that should include David de Gea, though. I feel sorry for him because he has been an absolutely top-class keeper for several years but he is making too many mistakes and he needs to be taken out of the fray.

If you are a goalkeeper and your confidence has been shot away, you cannot be risked.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Samuel's prediction: 3-1

Liverpool v Chelsea (20:15 BST)

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy on the Kop at full-time and I think that will influence Jurgen Klopp's selection, and the performance levels of his side.

Klopp will pick his strongest possible team and they will want to get back at it after last week's defeat by Arsenal. This scenario will concentrate their minds, which is exactly what they need.

Yes, it is Chelsea who still need the points but this will be more like the Liverpool we saw earlier in the season. They will not want to go and get the trophy after losing again.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Samuel's prediction: I have been fighting back and forth about this one but since I found about Lawro being an ex-Liverpool player, I have to go against him. Plus I really think that when opposition players have to give them the guard of honour, it really fires the other team up. I originally had Liverpool to win 3-2 but I am going to switch it. 2-3

Samuel on Liverpool's title success: "This sort of tells a lot about me as a football fan and how I am a little new to it but there have been moments when Liverpool have played Chelsea or Manchester City and I have been hoping they beat them, which shows me I am not a true-to-the-core Everton fan - I know Everton fans who want both teams to lose in that situation, and of course I know why.

"With Liverpool winning the title, personally, I was just pleased for the city - we have played there a number of times and it reminds me a little bit of Baltimore in certain ways, because they are both big port cities with the same kind of working class people.

"In Baltimore we have the Orioles baseball team who have been terrible for 25 years and we have the Ravens, the American football team, who have been really great since their inception in 1996. Those teams are like a reflection of the spirit of the city and I feel it when I am there. I grew up in a small town in North Carolina, far away from any sports team, so I didn't really have that growing up. When I moved to Baltimore, I really felt it, and I feel like Everton and Liverpool are the same - there is so much heart invested in them and I feel there is a beauty in that wherever you have it. It is not like being a Yankees fan, man!

"So I saw Liverpool's title win was a great sports story of resilience and having to wait so long for that moment. But I understand that sort of fandom where Everton fans are unhappy about it because as a North Carolina basketball fan - that's where Michael Jordan went to school - that's what I grew up with too. Our college rivals were this team called Duke and they just had to lose. I don't care how, but they still always have to lose."

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

Lawro and Doves frontman Jimi Goodwin are level on 40 points apiece after the first three games of this round of games. Jimi has also given scores for the remaining seven games from Monday to Wednesday, which will be added to his tally.

In last week's midweek fixtures, Lawro beat DJ Nathan Dawe 80-30.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 36 33 2 1 101 +1 2 Liverpool 36 31 5 0 98 -1 3 Tottenham 37 25 7 5 82 +3 4 Chelsea 36 25 6 5 81 -1 5 Leicester 37 19 7 11 64 -1 6 Man Utd 36 18 9 9 63 -1 7 Wolves 36 17 5 14 56 0 8 Arsenal 36 15 9 12 54 +2 9 Burnley 37 15 6 16 51 0 10 West Ham 36 14 7 15 49 +5 11 Everton 36 12 9 15 45 +1 12 Watford 36 13 5 18 44 +5 13 Bournemouth 37 12 3 22 39 +6 14 Aston Villa 36 10 7 19 37 +4 15 Newcastle 36 9 7 20 34 -2 16 Southampton 37 8 7 22 31 -5 17 Sheff Utd 36 7 9 20 30 -9 18 Crystal Palace 36 6 9 21 27 -4 19 Brighton 36 8 2 26 26 -3 20 Norwich 37 3 8 26 16 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 110 Aitch, Daisy May and Charlie Cooper 100 Adam Peaty 90 Avelino, Joel Corry, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 80 Tom Davis, Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 75 Lawro (average after 36 weeks) 70 David Baddiel, Richard Hawley, Kojo, Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Georgia, Al Greenwood, Katie Ormerod, Serge from Kasabian, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Alex Horne, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Big Zuu, Stephen Fry, Hugh Grant, Tom Grennan, Neil Jones, Simon Neil, Tommy O'Dell, Steve Queralt 30 Sam Bird, Nathan Dawe, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rollins, Scotty Stacks

Total scores after week 36 Lawro 2,700 Guests 2,350