FA Cup & Premier League predictions: Lawro v Doves frontman and Man City fan Jimi Goodwin

The first all-Manchester final in the FA Cup's 149-year history could be set up by this weekend's semi-finals - but so could a seventh all-London affair.

Holders Manchester City face 13-time winners Arsenal at an empty Wembley on Saturday (19:45 BST) before the same venue hosts Manchester United versus Chelsea on Sunday (18:00) in a tie you can watch live on BBC One.

Who will prevail?

BBC Sport football expert and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson, on the winning side in the first all-Merseyside FA Cup final in 1986, said: "We're getting used to football behind closed doors now, but playing in a semi-final without a crowd really will be odd.

"On the pitch, I think it will be Manchester that comes out on top in both games. Defensively the two London teams are ordinary at best, and therein lie their problems.

"City and United are both so dangerous going forward, and I don't see Arsenal and Chelsea being able to keep them out."

Lawro's guest this week is Doves frontman and Manchester City fan Jimi Goodwin.

Doves played a set on the pitch after Manchester City's final home game at Maine Road in 2003 - "I met the 'Goat' [Shaun Goater] that day, we got shown around the ground and I had photos taken in the bath, I was buzzing," remembered Goodwin - and they supported Oasis in their 2005 gig at Etihad Stadium too

Goodwin is enjoying life as a City fan under Pep Guardiola, who has won six major trophies since arriving at the club in 2016, and is still trying to add two more this season.

He told BBC Sport: "With Pep, his man-management is just amazing - look at what he has done to Raheem Sterling. His finishing wasn't the greatest when he joined us, but he has turned him into a goal machine.

"He's improved everyone really, from Nicolas Otamendi - who was pretty shonky at first - to Kevin de Bruyne. Why Chelsea sold Kev I will never know, because he is the real deal. He is something else.

"The greatest I've seen, though, is David Silva. It is going to be a sad day when he leaves at the end of the season - he is my favourite City player since Kinky [Georgi Kinkladze] or the Goat [Shaun Goater].

"Like De Bruyne, he has got a brilliant football brain. David does not often look flash but he can do that stuff when he wants to, like his free-kick against Bournemouth on Wednesday. He has got the lot.

"You can just tell he is a good guy as well - like Vinnie Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta. We've had some great players at City in the past few years, but off the pitch they are great human beings and role models too.

"I think Vinnie will be a great manager for us one day. I hope so anyway."

All three members of Doves - Andy Williams, Goodwin and Jez Williams - are City fans. The band's new album 'The Universal Want' is out in September

FA Cup semi-final predictions Result Lawro Jimi SATURDAY Arsenal v Man City x-x 0-2 1-3 SUNDAY Man Utd v Chelsea x-x 2-0 2-3

There are no replays in the FA Cup semi-finals, and the ties will be decided by extra-time and penalties.

Premier League predictions - week 37 Result Lawro Jimi SATURDAY Norwich v Burnley x-x 0-2 0-2 SUNDAY Bournemouth v Southampton x-x 2-1 1-2 Tottenham v Leicester x-x 2-1 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Norwich v Burnley (Premier League, 17:30 BST)

Burnley are going great at the moment, extending their unbeaten run to six games and cementing their place in the top 10 with Wednesday's draw with Wolves.

To come back so late in that game tells you all about the belief they have got.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Burnley 1-1 Wolves

For me, the story of the Clarets' season is almost as good as Sheffield United's has been, and they are built on similar foundations.

What's different about the Blades under Chris Wilder, of course, is that this is their first year back in the Premier League, but Burnley boss Sean Dyche deserves lots of credit for doing it time and time again.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche praises Burnley's 'strong mentality'

Like Wilder, the relationship Dyche has with his squad and the fact he knows his players so well, and how to motivate them, is the key to their success. Both clubs are run well from top to bottom too.

Norwich got promoted with Sheffield United a year ago, but the Canaries already know they are heading straight back down to the Championship.

Wilder did not exactly break the bank on new signings but I found it odd that Norwich spent hardly anything at all.

It is going to be very interesting to see what Norwich do next, but if they can keep hold of their best players then they should be competitive next season.

If they can get back up to the top flight, their aim will be to emulate Burnley, which essentially is what the Blades are doing.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jimi's prediction: I really like Sean Dyche. He is a solid geezer by the looks of things. 0-2

Arsenal v Man City (FA Cup, 19:45 BST)

Arsenal's win over Liverpool on Wednesday was aided and abetted by some mistakes by the Reds but it was still a great result for them.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made a few changes with this game in mind, but his problem is that City boss Pep Guardiola also rested several players when they beat Bournemouth on the same night.

You could argue that Guardiola rested more of his better players than Arteta did, and that is not going to help the Gunners make a dent in City's defence.

The last time Arsenal played City in a FA Cup semi-final was 2017, in Pep's first season in Manchester, when the Gunners won in extra-time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Arsenal beat Man City 2-1 in 2017 semi-final

I don't see that happening this time, though. City have won all seven of their subsequent meetings, usually pretty comfortably, and victory number eight is the outcome I am going with.

City know they are going to finish second in the Premier League, and they also know they are back in next season's Champions League too, so they are in good shape for the challenges that lie ahead of them.

I've already backed to United to go on and lift the FA Cup but City clearly have a great chance of winning that again to go with this season's Carabao Cup.

The same goes for their hopes of success in Europe when they pick up their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid next month too. They might not have retained their Premier League title, but they are still a very good team indeed.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jimi's prediction: Arsenal are going to get one, but we are going to win it. 1-3

SUNDAY

Bournemouth v Southampton (Premier League, 14:00 BST)

Southampton are playing some really nice football at the moment and look confident on the ball, which is great to see.

But Bournemouth are having a good spell too, and they were decent even in defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Cherries have been struggling for results on the road - they have lost nine away games in a row - but their home form has been better, plus they will be full of confidence after their recent run.

This is the biggest game of the season for them and it happens to be a local derby, albeit without any fans again.

So, all things considered, I am backing Eddie Howe's side to nick a win, which would make things very interesting at the bottom of the table.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jimi's prediction: Southampton turned us over the other day, but we had so many chances it reminded me of when Chelsea won the 2012 Champions League final despite Bayern Munich assaulting their goal for the entire game.

Bournemouth were a bit unlucky not to get anything at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, and gave us a really good game in the second half, so this is a tough one to call - but I reckon Saints will edge it. 1-2

Tottenham v Leicester (Premier League, 16:00 BST)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho seems to have found a settled side and they have started to play a bit better, although it is too late for them to make the top four.

I have a feeling Leicester are going to miss out too. They were more like their old selves against Sheffield United on Thursday but they have not been consistent enough since football restarted last month.

What is in the Foxes' favour is that, whatever happens in this game, they know they will still have a chance of making the Champions League places when they host Manchester United on the final day.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jimi's prediction: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is going to be hungry because he wants the golden boot, so I reckon he will help them nick it. 1-2

Man Utd v Chelsea (FA Cup semi-final, 18:00 BST)

I'm backing United and Chelsea to edge out Leicester and both finish in the top four in the league. But United have the edge when these two go head to head, and I think they will beat the Blues for the fourth time this season on Sunday.

United's improvement is not just down to the fact their front three are playing well, but it definitely helps that they are finishing off so much of the good work done by the rest of their team.

Chelsea are dangerous when they come forward too, of course. I just think United carry more of a threat, and they are more solid at the other end too.

The six all-London FA Cup finals since 1871-72 Season Winner Loser Score * in a replay 2016-17 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1 2001-02 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0 1981-82 Tottenham QPR 1-0* 1979-80 West Ham Arsenal 1-0 1974-75 West Ham Fulham 2-0 1966-67 Tottenham Chelsea 2-1

There have been a few all-London FA Cup finals before but if I am right with my predictions, and City and United both win and play each other on 1 August, then it would be a huge shame that their fans will not be able to come along for the first all-Manchester final.

The first all-Merseyside FA Cup final was an incredible occasion to be a part of as a player in 1986, with Liverpool and Everton fans taking over the capital without any trouble at all.

City and United fans would have done the same, but this is just the way football is at the moment whoever you support.

The eight all-Manchester meetings in the FA Cup since 1871-72 Season Round Venue Winner Score 2011-12 R3 Etihad United 3-2 2010-11 semi-final Wembley City 1-0 2003-04 R5 Old Trafford United 4-2 1995-96 R5 Old Trafford United 2-1 1986-87 R3 Old Trafford United 1-0 1969-70 R4 Old Trafford United 3-0 1954-55 R4 Maine Road City 2-0 1925-26 semi-final Bramall Lane City 3-0 1891-92 1QR North Road United 5-1

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jimi's prediction: I do like the idea of a Manchester FA Cup derby final - wow, that would be something, even with no crowd there. But I think Chelsea are going to make it. I think Frank Lampard is doing a fabulous job. 2-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time? Dawe can still draw

With West Ham still to play Watford, Lawro leads DJ Nathan Dawe by 70-30 after nine of the 10 midweek fixtures.

Lawro got four results correct, including one exact score, while Dawe managed three correct results and no exact scores.

It goes down as a win for Lawro for now, but Dawe could still rescue a draw if Friday's game at London Stadium finishes in a 2-2 draw. Lawro has predicted a 2-1 Hammers win.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 36 33 2 1 101 +1 2 Liverpool 36 31 5 0 98 -1 3 Chelsea 36 25 6 5 81 0 4 Tottenham 36 24 7 5 79 +3 5 Leicester 36 19 7 10 64 -1 6 Man Utd 36 18 9 9 63 -1 7 Wolves 36 17 5 14 56 -1 8 Arsenal 36 15 9 12 54 +1 9 West Ham 36 14 7 15 49 +7 10 Burnley 36 14 6 16 46 0 11 Everton 36 12 9 15 45 0 12 Watford 36 13 5 18 44 +5 13 Aston Villa 36 10 7 19 37 +6 14 Bournemouth 36 11 3 22 36 +4 15 Newcastle 36 9 7 20 34 -2 16 Southampton 36 8 7 21 31 -4 17 Sheff Utd 36 7 9 20 30 -9 18 Crystal Palace 36 6 9 21 27 -6 19 Brighton 36 8 2 26 26 -4 20 Norwich 36 3 8 24 16 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 110 Aitch, Daisy May and Charlie Cooper 100 Adam Peaty 90 Avelino, Joel Corry, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 80 Tom Davis, Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 75 Lawro (average after 36 weeks) 70 David Baddiel, Richard Hawley, Kojo, Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Georgia, Al Greenwood, Katie Ormerod, Serge from Kasabian, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Alex Horne, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Big Zuu, Stephen Fry, Hugh Grant, Tom Grennan, Neil Jones, Simon Neil, Tommy O'Dell, Steve Queralt 30 Sam Bird, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rollins, Scotty Stacks

Total scores after week 36 Lawro 2,690 Guests 2,350