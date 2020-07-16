National League: Football Association ratifies end of season

The National League play-offs start on Friday

The Football Association Council has ratified the National League's proposal to end the regular 2019-20 season early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A majority of clubs in all three divisions of the National League voted to calculate the final standings on a points-per-game basis on 17 June.

The decision by the FA Council confirms Barrow will return to the English Football League after 48 years away.

It also means the play-offs can now start on Friday.

All games will be in accordance with the government's return to domestic competition guidance.

National League clubs voted to end the campaign on 22 April, a month after the season was halted because of Covid-19.

Last month a resolution was passed to determine tables on unweighted points-per-game, with King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone promoted as champions of National League North and South respectively.

Ebbsfleet United confirmed on Tuesday they would not proceed with legal action to challenge the decision after being relegated from the National League by 0.002 of a point.

The National League Promotion Final, to decide who goes up to the EFL with Barrow, will take place at Wembley on 2 August.

National League play-off schedule

17 July (19:00 KO)

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town

18 July (15:00 KO)

Yeovil Town v Barnet

25 July (1430 KO)

Semi-final: Harrogate Town v Boreham Wood or FC Halifax

25 July (1700 KO)

Semi-final: Notts County v Yeovil Town or Barnet

2 August (1500 KO)

Promotion final, Wembley

National League North play-off schedule

19 July (15:00 KO)

Altrincham v Chester

Brackley Town v Gateshead

25 July (15:00 KO)

Semi-final - York City v Altrincham or Chester

Semi-final - Boston United v Brackley or Gateshead

1 August (15:00 KO)

Promotion Final - Stadium of highest ranked finalist

National League South play-off schedule

19 July (15:00 KO)

Slough Town v Dartford

Bath City v Dorking Wanderers

25 July (15:00 KO)

Semi-final: Havant & Waterlooville v Slough or Dartford

Semi-final: Weymouth v Bath or Dorking

1 August (15:00 KO)

Promotion Final - Stadium of highest ranked finalist