Ross County: Ex-Invernesss CT captain Carl Tremarco agrees one-year deal

Carl Tremarco, left, has part of Inverness CT's Scottish Cup success in 2015

Carl Tremarco has switched to Highland rivals Ross County after seven years with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The full-back, released this summer, moves up a division to the Scottish Premiership side on a one-year deal.

Tremarco captained Inverness for the past two years and helped the club to Scottish Cup glory in 2015.

His "great experience" will be vital on the pitch and in helping to develop the Dingwall side's youngsters, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The Englishman is County's fifth summer signing after midfielders Regan Charles-Cook and Stephen Kelly - who is on loan from Rangers - and defenders Alex Iacovitti and Connor Randall.