Ian Murray: MP calls for UK government review of Scottish football

Ian Murray MP wants Scottish football to be included in a UK government review

There should be a review of Scottish football's governance after the Covid-19 crisis "shone a light on" its fragility, says the shadow Scottish secretary.

Ian Murray MP has called for a planned review of English football to include the game in Scotland.

And he has written to the sports ministers of the Scottish and UK governments to urge cooperation.

"I think now would be a good time to properly reflect," Murray said.

"If the Scottish sports minister [Joe FitzPatrick] wants to do something [a review] similar, I'm sure that's something fans would welcome.

"But given the resources of the UK government, and given the sports minister has committed to doing this anyway, I think it would be really good if it were to happen."

After the SPFL's controversial ballot to end the season, relegated clubs Hearts and Partick Thistle launched legal action to overturn their demotions.

Before that Rangers called for an independent investigation into the SPFL's actions surrounding the ballot, but a majority of clubs voted against their proposal.

Murray, a lifelong Hearts supporter who served on the club's board after its exit from administration, believes there are enough fans of all clubs who want to see change.

"The Scottish Football Supporters Association have been pretty clear recently," he said.

"They had a survey that showed 84% of fans didn't think that they were being heard, and 87% said they felt listening to fans more would make our game better.

"This Covid crisis has shone a very bright light on the governance of Scottish football.

"It doesn't matter if you cut yourself and you bleed red, green, blue - or in my case - maroon; all of these issues are exactly the same."