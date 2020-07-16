Rikki Sevecke: Everton Women sign Denmark defender

Rikke Sevecke made her debut for Denmark in 2016

Everton Women have signed Denmark defender Rikke Sevecke on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old moves to Merseyside after her contract with French club FC Fleury 91 came to an end.

Toffees boss Willie Kirk said he "tracked her closely" in her one season in France.

"I firmly believe that if she continues to develop, she can be one of the best centre-backs in Europe in the next few seasons," he added.

Kirk said watching Sevecke with Denmark at the Algarve Cup - an invitational tournament in Portugal held just before football across Europe was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic - convinced him to him to sign the former Brondby defender.

"She is already a very talented defender," Kirk said.

"In addition to her technical qualities, she brings leadership, she is humble and is hungry to work hard and learn."