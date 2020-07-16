Wigan Athletic: New owners could be confirmed by end of July

Wigan are facing a 12-point deduction after going into administration

Wigan's ownership situation could be resolved by the end of the month.

Bids for the Championship club have to be lodged with the administrators by the end of July.

The level of interest has been so high, over 60 non-disclosure issues were eventually issued and more than one firm expression of interest has already been received in response, it is not anticipated an extension to this date will be required.

This means unless two similar bids have been received - in which case the parties will be notified and given the chance to improve their offer - a preferred bidder will be identified and contracts can start to be negotiated.

If an agreement is signed by 31 July, it would just need to be formally ratified by the English Football League.

It is understood administrators have built into talks the uncertainty over which league the club will be playing in next season.

Wigan are still in discussions with the EFL over a date for their appeal into their 12-point deduction for going into administration.

That punishment will now apply this season as the Latics know they will definitely not finish in the bottom three following their club record 8-0 win against Hull on Tuesday.

Even without the 12 points, they would be outside the relegation zone on goal difference, although bottom club Barnsley do have a match in hand, at leaders Leeds on Thursday, and the other two sides in the relegation zone - Hull and Luton - play each other on Saturday.

Although it will not help the administrators in their current work as the EFL are unlikely to release payment until they know for certain Wigan will be able to start next season, there is a massive difference in central solidarity payments between the £4.5m Championship clubs receive annually and the £700,000 League One clubs receive, so staying up is important financially.

In the meantime, with no fans at games, selling players remains the only way of raising money.

Although the transfer window is not open, Wigan are allowed to sell one of their younger players, Jensen Weir, with a deal for the midfielder to join Brighton said to be close.

The administrators have publicly said there will be no fire sale but departures are expected once the transfer window opens on 27 July.