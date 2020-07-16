Katerina Svitkova: West Ham Women sign Czech Republic forward

Katerina Svitkova has won 31 caps for Czech Republic

West Ham United Women have signed Katerina Svitkova from Slavia Prague.

Czech Republic international forward Svitkova, 24, has been capped 31 times by her country at senior level.

“I’m really excited to work with Katerina,” manager Matt Beard said. “She’s going to be a great addition - she creates and scores goals, and she’s got a fantastic work-ethic.”

Svitkova’s seven years at Slavia Prague saw her help the club to five league titles and two domestic cups.