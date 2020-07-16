Andrea Radrizzani: Leeds United owner urges fans to 'stay at home'

Andrea Radrizzani took over Leeds United from fellow Italian Massimo Cellino in May 2017

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has urged fans to stay at home and celebrate if they win the Championship title.

The Whites, who host Barnsley on Thursday, need a maximum of four points from their final three games to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

"Football means little without the presence of fans," Radrizzani said.

"However, it’s vitally important we stay safe and keep those around us safe too by staying at home."

Victory over the Tykes at Elland Road would move Leeds to within a point of automatic promotion.

And they will go up before Sunday's trip to Derby County if either second-placed West Bromwich Albion or Brentford, in third, drop points when they face Huddersfield on Friday and Stoke on Saturday respectively.

"The fight against Covid-19 is not yet over and we must continue to be sensible," Radrizzani wrote in an open letter to supporters published in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I know many of you are desperate to show our boys support during this important week, but the health and wellbeing of our loved ones in our community must be our top priority."

Radrizzani's words echo those of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' first Premier League title win last month.

Klopp said fans "must wait until the time is right to celebrate together" after scenes of mass gatherings in the city in the days after.

Leeds have won four of their past five games having lost the first match of the Championship restart against Cardiff City on 21 June.

A maximum of five points from their final three games will guarantee Leeds the title in Marcelo Bielsa's second season in charge after they were beaten by Derby in the play-off semi-finals last year.

"I know whatever the outcome may be, many of you (supporters) will want to come together and cheer us on," Italian Radrizzani added.

"But on behalf of everyone at Leeds United, I would ask that you enjoy these final games at home safely.

"We want supporters back in the stands as soon as possible and if the virus returns to our region due to mass gatherings, then we could damage the progress that has been made."