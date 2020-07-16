Scottish gossip: Rangers, Zungu, Celtic, Griffiths, Adam, Aberdeen

Rangers are closing in on the signing of South African international Bongani Zungu from Amiens for £3.8m (The Scotsman).

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has urged team-mate Alfredo Morelos to stay at Rangers amid reported interest from Lazio (Daily Record).

Celtic captain Scott Brown has urged Leigh Griffiths to get back up to full fitness after being left out of the club's pre-season trip to France (Daily Record).

The SPFL is considering changing rules to allow Premiership clubs to loan two players to other top-flight teams, and up to four to those in the Championship (Scottish Sun).

Manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen would back any move to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Scottish football (Press and Journal).

Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam is open to a return to Scottish football this summer (Courier).