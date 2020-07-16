Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak holds talks with Uefa president

The call between Khaldoon (left) and Ceferin is understood to have been cordial

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has held clear-the-air talks with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

The pair spoke in the wake of City having a two-year ban from European competition overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

City sources stressed their problem was with the process by which they ended up being banned by the investigatory chamber, led by Yves Leterme, not Uefa.

It is understood Khaldoon reinforced the message in his call.

Cas is still to release the reasons for making its decision, after which Uefa will decide whether to appeal - although that move is thought to be unlikely.

City boss Pep Guardiola said the club deserved an apology for the way they had been treated.