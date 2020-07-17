Celtic ask for Scottish stadium fan pilots as crowds in England face October return

Celtic will kick off their title defence at an empty Celtic Park on 2 August

Celtic have warned Scottish football must not be "left behind" as fans in England are told they could return to stadiums from October.

On Friday Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a plan to reopen grounds "in the autumn" with pilots from 1 August.

The Scottish Premiership season is due to start on that date behind closed doors.

Celtic have now asked that pilot schemes also be allowed by the Scottish government.

"We have discussed the idea of 'pilot' games with the Scottish government and believe it provides a safe, sensible way forward," said Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell.

"It is acknowledged that Scottish football has been exemplary in implementing all the safeguards required of it, first to get back into training and, from 1 August, to playing competitive SPFL matches.

"We are convinced that this should now be accompanied by a phased return of spectators which would be good, not only for the game of football but also for public health and morale in Scotland more generally.

"Alongside other sporting bodies, Celtic will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the Scottish government and look forward to early progress."

Last week, it emerged the Scottish Rugby Union was proposing to have spectators inside Murrayfield next month for Glasgow's visit to face Edinburgh in the Pro14.

There is no indication yet how many fans might be allowed into the stadium, which has a capacity of over 67,000, for the 1872 Cup match.

In England, the pilot projects will be held at: