David Silva: Manchester City playmaker won't be persuaded to stay, says Pep Guardiola
-
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he cannot persuade David Silva to stay at the club after the Spaniard's star role in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.
The 34-year-old will bring his 10-year spell at City to an end this season.
Silva, who has won four Premier Leagues with City since joining in 2010, scored a free-kick and set up Gabriel Jesus for the second at Etihad Stadium.
"He has decided to leave, he has said many times. I think he wants to finish after 10 seasons here," said Guardiola.
"He's been in incredible top form since we came back from the lockdown. He played another exceptional game and scored again, two times in a row a fantastic goal.
"Hopefully he comes back for a farewell game that he more than deserves and he can find a place for the last years of his career."
Stats with a Silva lining
- David Silva has 93 assists since his debut in the Premier League in August 2010, 29 more than any other player in that time.
- Silva has recorded 10 or more assists in four different seasons, only Christian Eriksen (also four) can match that feat in the last decade.
- At 34 and 189 days, Silva is the third oldest player in Premier League history to reach 10 assists in a single campaign - after Dennis Bergkamp in 2004-05 (35 days 263 days) and Paolo Di Canio in 2003-04 (35 years 262 days).
- Silva has scored two direct free-kick goals in his last three Premier League games, having scored just once via this method in his first 305 appearances in the competition.