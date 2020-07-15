David Silva: Manchester City playmaker won't be persuaded to stay, says Pep Guardiola

David Silva has won four Premier League, two FA Cups and five League Cups with Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he cannot persuade David Silva to stay at the club after the Spaniard's star role in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The 34-year-old will bring his 10-year spell at City to an end this season.

Silva, who has won four Premier Leagues with City since joining in 2010, scored a free-kick and set up Gabriel Jesus for the second at Etihad Stadium.

"He has decided to leave, he has said many times. I think he wants to finish after 10 seasons here," said Guardiola.

"He's been in incredible top form since we came back from the lockdown. He played another exceptional game and scored again, two times in a row a fantastic goal.

"Hopefully he comes back for a farewell game that he more than deserves and he can find a place for the last years of his career."

