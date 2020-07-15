Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic boss focused on Addicks despite Birmingham City link

Lee Bowyer earned one England cap as a player

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has said his focus is on keeping the club in the Championship amid rumours linking him with the Birmingham vacancy.

Blues scored a late equaliser against the Addicks on Wednesday to leave Bowyer's side two points above the relegation zone with two games to play.

Bowyer played for Birmingham for two and a half years and was part of the team that won the League Cup in 2011.

"I was always going to be linked with them," said Bowyer.

"I formed a good relationship with their fans. They obviously liked the way I played so I was obviously going to be linked to this Birmingham job,

"But, let's be honest, I've been linked to most jobs that have come up. It's nice to be recognised, but my job is here at Charlton and to keep this club in the Championship. I've said that from day one and I'm still doing that.

He added: "I'm not thinking about anything but Saturday now. I'm not thinking about next season or anything like that.

"It's just a case of winning one game of the next two to be safe. That is all I care about."

The Addicks host administration-hit Wigan on Saturday before ending the season with a trip to table toppers Leeds.

Birmingham are three points and two places better off than Charlton, with a point from their final two games almost certain to be enough to secure their Championship status.