Rob Hunt: Swindon Town defender signs contract extension until June 2022

Rob Hunt scored one goal in 40 appearances for the Robins this season

Swindon Town defender Rob Hunt has signed a 12-month extension to his existing contract with the promoted League Two club.

Hunt, 25, who joined from Oldham Athletic in June 2019, is now tied to the Robins until June 2022.

He played in both full-back roles this season, starting on the right before switching to left-back following the return of Paul Caddis in November.

Hunt had previously played for boss Richie Wellens at Oldham.

"It was a really easy decision to extend for another year," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to football after these crazy times and hoping the fans can come and enjoy a good year in League One.

"I've enjoyed this year so much on and off the field. The football we have played at times has been unbelievable. The positivity and togetherness, even when times got tough, shows the real quality of this team."

After winning promotion as League Two champions from Crewe Alexandra after the campaign was settled on a points-per-game basis, the new League One season is expected to start in September.