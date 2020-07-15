Chris Erskine drops four divisions to sign for East Kilbride

Erskine made 14 appearances for top-flight club Livingston last season

Midfielder Chris Erskine has dropped down four divisions to sign for Lowland League side East Kilbride having left Livingston.

The 33-year-old made 14 appearances for the West Lothian club as they finished fifth in the Premiership last season.

But having left the club after the expiry of his contract, he has chosen to help East Kilbride push for promotion to the SPFL.

"Happy to sign for my hometown team," Erskine posted on social media.

"A club with real ambitions and hopefully I will help them achieve that"

East Kilbride have already added experienced midfielder Paul Paton this summer, after he left Championship club Dunfermline Athletic.