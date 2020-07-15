Mikey Devlin: Aberdeen defender to miss start of season with injury

Devlin pulled his hamstring in a pre-season friendly
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin is "likely" to miss the first month of the Scottish Premiership season, says manager Derek McInnes.

The Scotland centre-back pulled his hamstring in a pre-season match against Ross County.

He will miss Aberdeen's league opener against Rangers at Pittodrie on 1 August.

"It is a blow for him and for us because he has done particularly well in the pre-season work," McInnes added.

"It looks likely that we won't see Michael for the month of August, but we need to get the scan to confirm that."

