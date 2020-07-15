Mikey Devlin: Aberdeen defender to miss start of season with injury
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin is "likely" to miss the first month of the Scottish Premiership season, says manager Derek McInnes.
The Scotland centre-back pulled his hamstring in a pre-season match against Ross County.
He will miss Aberdeen's league opener against Rangers at Pittodrie on 1 August.
"It is a blow for him and for us because he has done particularly well in the pre-season work," McInnes added.
"It looks likely that we won't see Michael for the month of August, but we need to get the scan to confirm that."