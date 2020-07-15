Antoni Sarcevic: Bolton sign former Plymouth midfielder

Antoni Sarcevic will play in League Two with Bolton next season

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Plymouth Argyle midfielder Antoni Sarcevic on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old began his senior career with Crewe Alexandra and has had spells with Chester, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury before joining Plymouth in 2017.

He made 114 league appearances for the Pilgrims and helped them win promotion to League One this season.

"When I found out about the club's interest it was a move I wanted to get done straight away," Sarcevic said.

"The club speaks for itself. As soon as Bolton Wanderers comes knocking on the door it's a massive plus."

Sarcevic is Wanderers' second signing in five days after they also signed prolific striker Eoin Doyle on a three-year deal on Friday.

During his time with Plymouth, Sarcevic was named their player of the season last term and was also their top scorer as they sealed automatic promotion back to English football's third tier.