Swansea City are not out of Championship play-off race, says Steve Cooper

Rhian Brewster (centre) celebrates after scoring his ninth goal in 18 Swansea appearances at Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper believes Swansea City remain in the Championship play-off race despite Wednesday's frustrating 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Swansea, in eighth, are three points adrift of sixth-placed Cardiff City with two games of the season remaining.

Millwall are a point better off than Swansea in seventh, but Cooper insists his team still have a top-six chance.

"We are not out of it and we are not giving up," the Swansea head coach said.

"The way this season's gone, I don't think it's going to be as straightforward as everybody winning their games and it finishing as it is.

"What we have got to do is make sure we do win our games and try to sneak in if we can."

Having been denied a point by Leeds United's late goal at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday, Swansea twice went in front at Forest - through Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew - only to end up drawing 2-2.

Though he was frustrated to see two points go begging, Cooper added: "Even if we'd won tonight we still would have had to beat Bristol City on the weekend.

"That's all we do. We get ready for it and do our best to get the three points."

The Robins visit on Saturday before Swansea end their season with a trip to Reading.

Cardiff go to Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough this weekend and then host struggling Hull City, while Millwall make the short journey to Queens Park Rangers before a final-day home clash with Huddersfield Town.

Defender Kyle Naughton is facing a three-match ban after he was sent off late on at Forest, meaning he may have played his last game for Swansea as his contract expires at the end of the season.

There is better news of Brewster, who was forced off late on at the City Ground with a dead leg, with Cooper believing the injury is not serious.