Freddie Woodman: Swansea City's on-loan Newcastle goalkeeper suffers injury blow

Freddie Woodman was forced off against Leeds after injuring his hip trying to save Pablo Hernandez's late winner

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will miss the last three games of Swansea City's season with a hip injury.

Woodman, who is on loan from Newcastle, had played every minute of Swansea's Championship campaign until he was forced off against Leeds on Sunday.

There is a slim chance the 23-year-old will be able to feature should Swansea make the play-offs.

The former England Under-21 international has been one of Swansea's star performers this season.

Woodman is to remain in Wales for treatment on the injury and has stated that he would like to play for Swansea again in 2020-21.

His loan spell expires at the end of this season and he has another year to run on his Newcastle contract.

With Woodman sidelined, Erwin Mulder will be Swansea's first-choice keeper with under-23s stopper Josh Gould providing back-up.