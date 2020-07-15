Loren Dykes: Wales defender takes assistant coach role at Bristol City

Bristol City captain Loren Dykes has ended her playing career with the Women's Super League club and taken an assistant coach role.

The 32-year-old full-back, who has won more than 100 caps for Wales, joined the club in 2009 and has since made more than 150 appearances for City.

She remains available for selection for her national team.

In December 2019, Dykes was made an MBE for services to women's football in Wales.

"It is the right time to make my transition from player into coach and start a new chapter," said Dykes.

As well as helping the club win promotion to the Women's Super League, she has also played in two Women's FA Cup finals and was part of the side that played in the Women's Champions League in 2014.

"Eleven years at one club is a long time, I've loved it here and it has been my home, now it'll be my home from a different perspective," she told the club website.

"I've been coaching for a number of years and it's something that I have a passion for. I started playing at 12, I was then coaching by the age of 16 and now is the time where I want to give back to the game and this club."