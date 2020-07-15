Danielle Carter: Reading sign former Arsenal forward

Danielle Carter has scored two hat-tricks for England - both against Estonia

Danielle Carter has joined Reading Women following her release by fellow Women's Super League club Arsenal.

The 27-year-old England international departed the Gunners in June after 11 years with them.

The striker netted the winner in the 2016 Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea but serious knee injuries have disrupted her past two seasons.

"Dan is a great addition and also a great person to have in the group,” Reading boss Kelly Chambers said.

The length of her new Reading contract has not been disclosed.