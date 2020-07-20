Match ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 1.
Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo double takes Juve close to title
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League as his double against Lazio put Juventus on the brink of the Serie A title.
Juve are eight points clear of Inter Milan and need four points to clinch a ninth consecutive title.
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty and tapped in a second from Paulo Dybala's pass.
Ciro Immobile scored a penalty to pull one back for fourth-placed Lazio.
Ronaldo and Immobile are joint top scorers in Serie A with 30 goals each. Portugal captain Ronaldo is bidding to become the first Juve player to win the Serie A golden boot since Alessandro del Piero in 2007-08.
|Ronaldo's record in Europe's top leagues
|Premier League: 84 goals in 196 appearances for Manchester United
|La Liga: 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid
|Serie A: 51 goals in 61 appearances for Juventus
Juventus - who had failed to win in their previous three games - now only need four points in their last four games to seal the first league title of manager Maurizio Sarri's career.
Ronaldo was the difference between the teams. The 35-year-old scored a penalty awarded by the video assistant referee after a Bastos handball to make it 1-0.
He then finished off a two-on-one after being unselfishly set up by Dybala.
Juve looked in control and Ronaldo hit the crossbar with a header as he searched for a hat-trick, but they ended up hanging on when Leonardo Bonucci brought down Immobile, who scored from the spot.
Ronaldo is only the third Juve player ever to score 30 goals in a Serie A season, while Immobile is the fifth Italian to reach that landmark.
The pair have also equalled the record of penalties scored in a Serie A season with 12, level with Lazio's Giuseppe Signori in 1995-96.
Ronaldo is the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A this century, with 61 appearances. His second goal was his 51st.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 19BonucciBooked at 82mins
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 60mins
- 8RamseySubstituted forMatuidiat 57'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDaniloat 57'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10DybalaSubstituted forRuganiat 89'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5Pjanic
- 13Danilo
- 14Matuidi
- 21Higuaín
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 46Zanimacchia
- 77Buffon
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3Ramos MarchiSubstituted forFalboat 89'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 32CataldiSubstituted forPomilio Lima da Silvaat 75'minutes
- 29LazzariSubstituted forMoro Prescoliat 89'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 16Parolo
- 8AndersonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forVavroat 66'minutes
- 20CaicedoSubstituted forAdekanyeat 66'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 13Armini
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 34Adekanye
- 52Falbo
- 65Moro Prescoli
- 93Vavro
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 1.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luca Falbo (Lazio).
Post update
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by André Anderson (Lazio).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Raul Moro replaces Manuel Lazzari.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Luca Falbo replaces Luiz Felipe.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Paulo Dybala.
Booking
Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
Post update
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.