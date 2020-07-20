Italian Serie A
Juventus2Lazio1

Juventus 2-1 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo double takes Juve close to title

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is now joint top scorer in Serie A with Ciro Immobile, on 30 goals each

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League as his double against Lazio put Juventus on the brink of the Serie A title.

Juve are eight points clear of Inter Milan and need four points to clinch a ninth consecutive title.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty and tapped in a second from Paulo Dybala's pass.

Ciro Immobile scored a penalty to pull one back for fourth-placed Lazio.

Ronaldo and Immobile are joint top scorers in Serie A with 30 goals each. Portugal captain Ronaldo is bidding to become the first Juve player to win the Serie A golden boot since Alessandro del Piero in 2007-08.

Ronaldo's record in Europe's top leagues
Premier League: 84 goals in 196 appearances for Manchester United
La Liga: 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid
Serie A: 51 goals in 61 appearances for Juventus

Juventus - who had failed to win in their previous three games - now only need four points in their last four games to seal the first league title of manager Maurizio Sarri's career.

Ronaldo was the difference between the teams. The 35-year-old scored a penalty awarded by the video assistant referee after a Bastos handball to make it 1-0.

He then finished off a two-on-one after being unselfishly set up by Dybala.

Juve looked in control and Ronaldo hit the crossbar with a header as he searched for a hat-trick, but they ended up hanging on when Leonardo Bonucci brought down Immobile, who scored from the spot.

Ronaldo is only the third Juve player ever to score 30 goals in a Serie A season, while Immobile is the fifth Italian to reach that landmark.

The pair have also equalled the record of penalties scored in a Serie A season with 12, level with Lazio's Giuseppe Signori in 1995-96.

Ronaldo is the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A this century, with 61 appearances. His second goal was his 51st.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19BonucciBooked at 82mins
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 60mins
  • 8RamseySubstituted forMatuidiat 57'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDaniloat 57'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forRuganiat 89'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Pjanic
  • 13Danilo
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21Higuaín
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 38Muratore
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 46Zanimacchia
  • 77Buffon

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 3Ramos MarchiSubstituted forFalboat 89'minutes
  • 33Acerbi
  • 32CataldiSubstituted forPomilio Lima da Silvaat 75'minutes
  • 29LazzariSubstituted forMoro Prescoliat 89'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 16Parolo
  • 8AndersonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forVavroat 66'minutes
  • 20CaicedoSubstituted forAdekanyeat 66'minutes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 13Armini
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 34Adekanye
  • 52Falbo
  • 65Moro Prescoli
  • 93Vavro
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Parolo.

  4. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luca Falbo (Lazio).

  6. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bastos (Lazio).

  8. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by André Anderson (Lazio).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Raul Moro replaces Manuel Lazzari.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Luca Falbo replaces Luiz Felipe.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Paulo Dybala.

  14. Booking

    Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.

  18. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).

  20. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 20th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus34255472363680
2Inter Milan34219474363872
3Atalanta34218594445071
4Lazio34216769373269
5Roma341771063461758
6Napoli341681055451056
7AC Milan341681053431056
8Sassuolo34139126358548
9Hellas Verona341112114242045
10Bologna341110134857-943
11Cagliari341012124950-142
12Fiorentina341012124345-242
13Sampdoria34125174556-1141
14Parma34117164750-340
15Torino34114194162-2137
16Udinese3499163248-1636
17Genoa3489174264-2233
18Lecce3478194276-3429
19Brescia3466223271-3924
20SPAL3454252464-4019
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you