Zak Emmerson: 15-year-old forward joins Brighton & Hove Albion from Oldham

Zak Emmerson came through the Oldham academy

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed young forward Zak Emmerson from Oldham Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 15-year-old became the second-youngest player to appear in the English Football League when he made his debut against Walsall in October.

He played three games in total for the Latics in 2019-20.

"Zak has been at the forefront with his mentality, attitude and work ethic," said Oldham's head of academy Paul Murray.

"He's a very grounded person and I know Brighton will take good care of him as they nurture and improve their young players."

Following the League Two game against Walsall, when he was aged 15 years and 73 days, Emmerson also appeared as a substitute against Northampton Town the following month.

He went on to make his first start for the club in their 5-2 defeat by Fleetwood in the Leasing.com Trophy.