Patryk Klimala: Celtic striker used lockdown to 'bulk up'

Klimala's sole Celtic start came in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Clyde

Celtic striker Patryk Klimala says he had to "bulk up" during lockdown after being unable to physically compete with team-mates in training.

The Polish striker is striving to mark his mark in the new campaign following his arrival in January for £3.5m.

Klimala, 21, has yet to score after four appearances - including one start - for Celtic and says his first six months in Scotland were challenging.

"I feel better than I did before lockdown," he told Celtic's website.

"I worked hard during quarantine and so hopefully I am ready. It was a simple decision for me to go to the gym during lockdown.

"When I was on the pitch with, say, Chris Jullien, for example, it was really hard. I didn't have any chance - that's why I wanted to bulk up and I think that it's better for me. I feel better and hopefully the guys think the same."

With Leigh Griffiths left out of Celtic's pre-season trip to France, Klimala has a chance to provide competition for first-choice striker Odsonne Edoaurd.

The Scottish champions play their first friendly of the summer against Nice in the Veolia Trophy, which also features Rangers, in Lyon on Thursday night, and Klimala is eager to feature.

"I know what Odsonne did last season, but I will work hard and hopefully I'm given a chance to show some more," the Poland Under-21 international added.

"I spoke to [assistant manager] John Kennedy and I know what I have to do."