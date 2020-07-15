Northern Ireland football transfer window to run from 1 August until 5 October

All football activity in Northern Ireland was suspended in March because of the covid-19 lockdown

The registration period for signing new players in professional football in Northern Ireland will run from 1 August to 5 October.

The Irish FA made the announcement, with details regarding the mid-season registration period to be confirmed.

Uefa has called on all member associations to adopt a harmonised end date to the summer transfer window this year.

There have been no football matches in NI since lockdown began in March.

The Irish Premiership season was curtailed with seven matches still to play, with leaders and holders Linfield crowned champions.

Wednesday's statement from the IFA also said the association has further agreed that re-registration for amateur players who participate in leagues bound by the Professional Game Player Registration Regulations can now begin.

"This functionality will be available up until 31 July. If a player has not been selected for re-registration by this date the player's registration will be terminated," the statement read.