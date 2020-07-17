Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has not recovered from a hamstring problem in time to face Manchester United

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 17:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are doubts because of the respective swollen ankle and facial cut they sustained against Southampton on Monday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could rest some players and recall the likes of Odion Ighalo, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

N'Golo Kante will miss a fourth successive game for Chelsea because of a hamstring injury.

Billy Gilmour is out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm backing United and Chelsea to edge out Leicester and both finish in the top four in the league. But United have the edge when these two go head to head, and I think they will beat the Blues for the fourth time this season on Sunday.

United's improvement is not just down to the fact their front three are playing well, but it definitely helps that they are finishing off so much of the good work done by the rest of their team.

Chelsea are dangerous when they come forward too, of course. I just think United carry more of a threat, and they are more solid at the other end too.

There have been a few all-London FA Cup finals before but if I am right with my predictions, and City and United both win and play each other on 1 August, then it would be a huge shame that their fans will not be able to come along for the first all-Manchester final.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have beaten Chelsea three times this season: twice in the league and once in the League Cup. The only side to win four games against the Blues in a season is United, in 2010-11.

The teams are meeting for the fourth season in a row in the FA Cup. The Blues won a quarter-final in 2017 and the final in 2018, with United the victors in the fifth round last season.

United are vying to go seven games unbeaten against Chelsea for the first time this century.

Manchester United

United are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final - a joint record with Arsenal. They could become the first side to reach the final on 21 occasions.

The Red Devils have progressed from 15 of their past 17 FA Cup semi-finals, losing on penalties against Everton in 2009 and 0-1 against Manchester City in 2011.

They have won 21 and lost just three of their 26 FA Cup games over the past five seasons.

United are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions (W14, D5). It's their best form since a 29-match streak without defeat between April and November 2010.

Chelsea