Arsenal v Man City: Gunners will challenge under Mikel Arteta, says Pep Guardiola

Arsenal faced Manchester City on the first day of the restart of the Premier League, being beaten 3-0 at Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.

Arteta worked as Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City before taking his first managerial job at Arsenal.

The compatriots come up against each other in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday at Wembley (19:45 BST).

"There is no better person to do the job than Mikel," said Guardiola. "They have team spirit. Mikel has created."

City lost their Premier League crown to Liverpool but have won the EFL Cup this season and are looking to retain the FA Cup.

Although Arsenal have claimed the FA Cup a record 13 times, most recently in 2017, they have not won the league since 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman left the club in May 2018 and was replaced by Unai Emery, who lasted 18 months before he was sacked and replaced by Arteta.

"It's one of the elite clubs in English football of the last 20 or 30 years," said Guardiola. "I'm pretty sure [Arteta is] the right person to bring them back to the position of before.

"From the outside - maybe I am wrong - but what I see in their games, how they celebrate, how they fight for every single ball, they are creating something special for this club. Everybody fights for each other.

"I have a feeling he is creating something unique and if he can be supported by the club in terms of investment, and get the players that they need, they'll be a contender for the next years."

Let's go for it - Arteta

Arsenal go into the game with confidence having beaten new champions Liverpool 2-1 in the league on Wednesday, but have a wretched recent record against City.

The Gunners have lost their past seven games to Guardiola's men, conceding 20 goals and scoring just twice.

Asked whether he was worried about the record, Arteta replied: "Yes, but if I look at the trends as well before we played Liverpool, with the calendar year or the last two calendar years that they've had, you get depressed.

"What I need now is energy to transmit to my players, belief and it's the FA Cup - we have a lot of experience here and we have a history related to that. Let's go for it.

"I want to focus on what we want to do. If I worry too much about them, it's not the message that I want to send to the players."

Team news

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has returned to training for Arsenal having missed the past six games with back soreness but Arteta did not reveal whether the German would feature or not.

Guardiola usually selects Claudio Bravo in goal for cup matches but the Chilean is injured meaning usual number one Ederson will keep his place in the side.

The stats

Arsenal have lost their past seven meetings with Manchester City in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 20-2. Only against Leeds have Arsenal ever lost more consecutive matches in their history (eight).

Manchester City's last defeat against Arsenal in all competitions was in an FA Cup semi-final, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 in 2017, with Arsenal going on to beat Chelsea in the final.

This is just the fifth FA Cup meeting between City and Arsenal, with City winning the first in February 1904, and Arsenal winning the next three (March 1932, February 1971 and April 2017).

Arsenal

Arsenal are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final - no side has played in more. They've reached the final on 20 occasions, which is also a joint record (level with Manchester United for both).

Arsenal have beaten/eliminated the holders of the FA Cup each of the past five times they've faced them, and this is their first such match since the 2014 semi-final against Wigan Athletic.

Four of Arsenal's seven FA Cup goals this season have been scored by players under the age of 21 - the most of any side from the first round proper - Bukayo Saka (1), Eddie Nketiah (2), Reiss Nelson (1).

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 10 of their past 12 FA Cup semi-final matches, with their two defeats in that time coming against Arsenal (1932 and 2017).

Holders City are looking to reach the FA Cup final in consecutive years for the third time, also doing so in 1933-1934 and 1955-1956. They are unbeaten in their past nine matches at Wembley Stadium, last losing against Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final.