Glenavon: Striker Fitzpatrick and winger Campbell join Lurgan Blues

Peter Campbell scored 15 goals for Championship side Loughgall last season

Glenavon have brought in former Coleraine striker Matthew Fitzpatrick and winger Peter Campbell from Loughgall.

Fitzpatrick, who left the Bannsiders by mutual consent last month, has signed a two-year-deal while it's a three-year contract for Campbell.

The double swoop comes a day after Sean Ward joined the club from Crusaders.

Robbie Norton, Ross Hunter and Oisin Barr have agreed three-year contract extensions with the Lurgan Blues.

It was brief spell at the Showgrounds for 25-year-old Fitzpatrick, with the former Belfast Celtic forward joining in January.

"Matthew has a great attitude and is full of hunger and desire to do well," Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton told the club website.

Switch from GAA

"He was a talented gaelic player for Antrim and you have to admire a player of his skill giving up the sport to give football a crack.

"I watched him when he was at Belfast Celtic along with our former coach Andy Mathieson. We tried to sign him along with Danny McKee, but he opted for Coleraine.

"He's a very powerful athlete, a lot like Eoin Bradley is and Skinner is one of the hardest players to play against in the league. He's someone I see as being very much in that mould.

"Peter is a player I've been trying to get for a few years and I'm delighted to finally welcome him to Mourneview Park."