Coronavirus: One positive test in both Championship and League One

More than 3,000 people were tested for Covid-19 in the Championship and League One

Two individuals from two clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of EFL testing.

A total of 2,855 players and staff in the Championship were tested over the past week with one positive test.

In League One, one person also tested positive and will self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines after 286 tests were carried out at five clubs.

It comes after two consecutive weeks where there were no positive tests in the English Football League.

The 2019-20 League One season drew to a close on Monday after Wycombe Wanderers defeated Oxford United at Wembley in the third tier play-off final.

The Championship's regular season will end next Wednesday, before the play-offs take place at the end of the month.